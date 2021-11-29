Their grief brought them together; now they help others on the same painful path

Ann Khadalia and Steve Grimes interact with each other with a sometimes remarkable ease, occasionally finishing each other’s sentences or reminding the other of yet another story to tell. They speak easily and reflect often.

They still can smile, and when the moment hits, they can laugh, too.

“Believe it or not,” Grimes said, “you can get through this.”

Still, as they stand together outside the offices of the Contra Costa Crisis Center in Walnut Creek, holding a window into their souls — pictures of Steve’s late son, Kevin, and Ann’s late daughter, Priya — the dark cloud of pain is never far beyond the horizon.

They’re thankful it’s just not raining sadness anymore.

