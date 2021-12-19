Livermore’s Goodness Village a ‘tiny home’ paradise for unhoused people

Having your own home may be the American dream, but it wasn’t the kind of dream Luis “Nacho” Nava was chasing more than 30 years ago when he stuffed his belongings into a suitcase before boarding a bus in Mexico City bound for Los Angeles.

Tucked inside that bulging suitcase was the key to his life’s ambition: a pair of roller skates. He was sure those skates he wore while becoming one of Mexico’s top artistic roller skaters in the 1980s would also lead him to an even better life in America.

Nacho’s aspirations, though, veered off track long ago.

“I never expected to be homeless,” the now 56-year-old said softly.

